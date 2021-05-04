The Cloverdale City Council is holding its annual budget meeting on Wednesday, May 5. The meeting begins at 8 a.m. and is being held over Zoom.
According to the council agenda, the budget workshop will consist of a review of the city’s current fund balances and staffing allocations. The council will also be reviewing and providing direction to city staff on the city’s 2021-22 budget when it comes to the General Fund, 200 Series Funds (inclusionary housing, gas tax, Measure M, Landscaping and Lighting Assessment District, Safe Routes to School and Community Development Block Grant), Water Fund, Sewer Fund, Airport Fund and the Redevelopment Successor Agency.
In the past, council budget workshops have spanned the better part of a day, and included council members providing feedback on what issues it wants to prioritize in the coming year’s budget.
This year’s meeting will be held over Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87586644435) and will be broadcast to the city’s YouTube account.
For those who are unable to make the daytime meeting but are interested in seeing the budget discussion process, the meeting will be uploaded to the city’s YouTube page.
