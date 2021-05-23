Ready to celebrate graduation?
The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to show off their Eagle Pride from now until mid-June to help celebrate 2021 Cloverdale graduates. Local businesses are encouraged to put up blue and gold decorations, as well as celebratory wishes in their windows for the Class of 2021.
Want to be on city council?
The City of Cloverdale City Council is currently seeking applicants, residing within the city limits of the city of Cloverdale, who are interested in serving an appointed term on the Cloverdale City Council, expiring December 2022.
On May 12, the Cloverdale City Council authorized the initiation of an appointment process to fill the city council seat vacated by Jason Turner elected to the city council on November 6, 2018, who resigned effective May 3, 2021. The newly appointed person will serve the remainder of the vacated city council seat term through December 2022.
Those interested in being considered for an appointment to serve on the Cloverdale City Council are invited to apply. To be eligible for appointment, an applicant must reside within the city limits and be registered to vote within the city of Cloverdale when the application is submitted to the city clerk. Applicants will be required to complete and submit an application form, which will include a questionnaire. Submitted applications and questionnaires will be made available to the public for review.
APPLICATION PROCESS: Applications are available on the city of Cloverdale website: www.cloverdale.net, or can be requested by emailing the city clerk at: iwerby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us, or calling 707-894-1712.
SUBMITTAL OF APPLICATIONS: Submit completed applications to the city clerk.
Completed applications may be submitted electronically to the city clerk via email at iwerby@ci.cloverdale.ca.us no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The city clerk’s office will be available, by appointment only, for in-person drop off at City Hall: 124 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Social distancing and masks will be required. City offices remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications received by the deadline will be reviewed and considered publicly, at the regular city council meeting scheduled for June 9, 2021, at 6 p.m. Formal interviews by the city council will be conducted at this time. No applications will be accepted after the deadline.
For more information, go here- https://www.cloverdale.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=359
Looking to get vaccinated?
The county is switching up where and when local vaccine clinics are taking place. Included in this change-up is the closure of the vaccine clinic at the Cloverdale Train Depot as of this coming Friday, May 28. Walk-ins to the clinic are welcome and it’s open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on how and when you can get vaccinated, visit the county’s website- https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/clinics/
BLM announces fire restrictions
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces seasonal fire restrictions, including temporary limitations on target shooting, effective May 21. The restrictions are for public lands managed by the Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices due to dry conditions and wildland fire danger. These seasonal restrictions are in addition to the year-round statewide fire prevention order, issued on April 28, 2020, and will remain in effect until further notice.
BLM-managed public lands affected by the restrictions are primarily located in Amador, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, western Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties. The fire restrictions will also apply at popular recreational areas along the American, South Yuba and Merced rivers, as well as at Panoche, Tumey and Griswold hills; Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument; North Cow Mountain Rifle Range; and, Indian Valley Management Area. Campfires and target shooting are also always prohibited at Fort Ord National Monument due to munitions hazards and public safety. Fire Prevention Orders for the Central Coast, Mother Lode and Ukiah field offices are available online.
In 2020, approximately 275 wildland fires burned nearly 200,000 acres of BLM-managed public lands in California. An increase in wildfire severity is expected based on forecasted climate scenarios, as well as an expansion of wildfire season over much of the western United States. The following restrictions will remain in place until the fire danger subsides:
No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in a developed campground. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit available free at all BLM, U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire offices, or at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.
No target shooting – hot bullet fragments, exploding targets and metal from recreational shooting can spark a wildfire. Use of firearms for hunting is still allowed. Hunters must abide by state of California laws and regulations. Visit www.wheretoshoot.org for alternative recreational target shooting locations.
No motorized vehicles off BLM designated roads or trails.
No tools powered by internal combustion engines off BLM designated roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).
No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or other designated areas.
No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
Anyone found guilty of violating a fire prevention order may be fined not more than $100,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than 12 months. Restitution for total fire suppression and damage costs incurred may be borne by the trespasser.
A listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM California is available at https://go.usa.gov/xmUEG. For specific questions, please contact the Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200, Mother Lode Field Office at 916-941-3101 or the Ukiah Field Office at 707-468-4000.
