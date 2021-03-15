Easter candy pop-up
The Cloverdale Kiwanis Club is selling See’s Candy, per usual, this Easter. The club is going to be hosting a pop-up store at the Ace Hardware corner lot on Saturday, March 27 and 28, and April 1-3. The pop-up will be up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Those looking to place orders for See’s Candy can call Laurie Kneeland at 707-328-2147.
Drive-thru crab feed next weekend
The Lion’s Club’s annual crab feed is going drive-thru this year, with pick-up on Citrus Fair Drive on March 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 and $55 — the $45 ticket covers pasta, approximately 1 ½ crabs, salad and a roll and the $55 ticket includes all of that and a gift pack.
Those looking to purchase a drive-thru crab feed ticket can do so at MoE’s Eagles Nest Deli, Roux’s Auto Body and Paint, Cloverdale Pharmacy, CV Plumbing Inc. or with any Lion member.
Looking to get tested for COVID in Cloverdale?
Alexander Valley Healthcare is still doing COVID-19 testing every Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at its Tarman Drive location. Appointments for testing are required, more information can be found here.
Library launching BIPOC book club
Join the Sonoma County Library to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC). The library’s new Read BIPOC Book Club meets on Zoom on the last Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are scheduled through November and new members are always welcome.
Northwest Santa Rosa Library Branch Manager Lara Mayelian initially had the idea for the book group. Mayelian’s reasoning behind the club is simple. Books by BIPOC authors should be read and celebrated all year long. “Let’s not just say it, let’s mean it – Black History: More Than Just a Month,” Mayelian said.
The March 30 meeting will discuss Exit West by Mohsin Hamid. Exit West is available as an eBook, eAudiobook, and in print, so check it out in your favorite format today at sonomalibrary.org.
Upcoming discussion titles include:
● March 30 - Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
● April 27 - Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
● May 25 - A Woman is No Man by Etaf Rum
● June 29 - With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
● July 27 - Go Tell it on the Mountain by James Baldwin
● August 31 - Narrative of the life of Frederick Douglass by Frederick Douglass
● September 28 - House on Mango Street by Sandra Cisneros
● October 26 - Native Son by Richard Wright
● November 30 - The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind by William Kamkwamba
Registration is required for the Read BIPOC Book Club. To register for individual meetings, call your local library or register online at https://bit.ly/ReadBIPOC.
