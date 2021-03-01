Chat with Cloverdale’s superintendent over Zoom this Wednesday
On the first Wednesday of the month, Cloverdale Unified School District Superintendent Betha MacClain hosts community coffee chats. The chats are an hour and begin at 8 a.m. and are accessible via Zoom. The next one is this Wednesday, March 3.
To join the Zoom meeting, click here.
Mattress recycling event, March 7
The mattress recycling event that was initially scheduled for Feb. 19 has been rescheduled to March 7. Head to the Cloverdale Train Depot on March 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to recycle your clean, dry, unwanted mattresses, futons and box springs. There’s a limit of three units.
To see updates about the event, click here.
Catalytic converter thefts continue
Cloverdale is still experiencing an increase in the theft of catalytic converters. In January, the Cloverdale Police Department issued a Nixle update with recommendations on how to limit the likelihood that a catalytic converter may be stolen from your vehicle. Catalytic converter thieves’ favorite target is the Toyota Prius.
“To prevent further thefts, the police department recommends parking inside a garage if possible, or under well-lit areas, preferably areas with surveillance cameras if available,” the Nixle states. “Another deterrent is the purchase and installation of a Cat Security Shield or similar device which is a robust aluminum plate that, once installed, provides a strong barrier against catalytic converter theft. This device makes stealing your catalytic converter nearly impossible without some serious time, making it less appealing for would-be-criminals.”
City looking at downtown zoning codes
In its weekly newsletter, the city of Cloverdale announced that it’s beginning to work on updating its downtown zoning codes.
“The overall goal of the update is to promote the production of housing in the downtown, a place that is walkable to many daily needs including restaurants, coffee shops, theaters and shopping. The proposed DTC (downtown commercial) and TOD (transit oriented development) zoning code updates will be focus on the center of town and its ability to support additional housing opportunities. Developing housing downtown helps businesses and creates a more vibrant environment. The effort will include an ‘opportunity sites analysis’ that will provide analysis of key developable parcels downtown,” states the announcement.
Over the next few months, the city will be announcing community workshops and other ways for community members to provide their input on the zoning codes.
Parks art program for kids
Do you have a mini Van Gogh, junior Audubon or young Frida Kahlo in your life? Beginning March 2, Sonoma County Regional Parks is inviting kids (age 6-12) to learn about different local park habitats through art. Tune in to the three-week virtual art series and experiment with variety of art mediums and techniques while creating beautiful masterpieces from the comfort of home. In March, the program will focus on the theme of “night creatures.”
Runs Tuesdays, March 2, 9 and 16, from 3 to 4 p.m. All materials are included in the registration fee. Find out more and register at: https://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/.../Nighttime-in-the.../ .
More than 3,000 digital magazines available with your library card
What if you could read current issues of your favorite magazines for free? Sonoma County Library cardholders are now able to stream digital versions of the world’s most popular magazines through OverDrive and the Libby app.
“Sonoma County Library cardholders can now access the world’s largest newsstand of digital magazines through OverDrive," said Sonoma County Library Collection Services Division Manager Jaime Anderson. "Choose from thousands of current and back issues of popular magazines like The New Yorker, The Week Magazine, Us Weekly, New Scientist, Cooks Illustrated and The Economist."
OverDrive now houses more than 3,000 magazines from around the world in many languages. Digital magazines were previously hosted through RBdigital. Magazines do not count towards patron checkout limits in OverDrive/Libby.
Digital magazine subjects include:
• Technology and gaming
• Home and garden
• Cars and motorcycles
• Travel and outdoor
• Art and architecture
• Lifestyle
Explore thousands of magazine issues online with OverDrive or the Libby app today. No library card? No problem. Register for a free eCard online at sonomalibrary.org.
Missing your favorite local library? Take your favorite library materials home with curbside pickup! Additionally, your online library never closes. Sonoma County Library resources are online 24/7 at sonomalibrary.org, including thousands of films, TV shows, eBooks, databases, magazines, classes, videogames and more.
