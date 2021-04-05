Cloverdale Community Briefs

Cloverdale Citrus Fair looking for board members

The Cloverdale Citrus Fair Association is holding a Board of Directors Nomination Committee meeting on Monday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. Any members of the association may appear before the committee to give suggestions as to whom they think should or should not be nominated as a director. The meeting will be held at the Citrus Fair Tea Room. In order to qualify, nominees must reside in the townships of Cloverdale or Geyserville, county of Sonoma, State of California. If you have questions, please email info@cloverdalecitrusfair.org.

Curbside cleanup in Cloverdale, April 5-9

Recology is holding curbside clean-up dates in Cloverdale from April 5 to April 9.  Free of charge, Recology will be collecting items  and clean-up materials placed in bags, boxes or cans by 6 a.m. No hazardous waste. Bulky items like couches or dressers required appointments by April 2. Call 1-800-243-0291 to schedule.

More information can be found here.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments available April 6, 8 and 9

Moderna vaccines are currently offered by Alexander Valley Healthcare. The vaccines are scheduled for the week of April 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Train Depot. To be eligible you must either:

●    Be a patient at Alexander Valley Healthcare

●    Live or work in Cloverdale, Geyserville or Hopland

(If you do not fit this criteria you will be canceled or turned away)

As per the state’s current guidelines, to be eligible you must fall in one of the following categories:

●    Ages 50 and over or

●    Ages 16 and over who work in agricultural/food industry, education/childcare or emergency services OR

●    Ages 16-64 with one of the following:

Health conditions

Cancer, current with weakened immune system

Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above

Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent

Down syndrome

Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)

Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%

Disabilities or illness

Developmental or other severe disabilities or illness

People with serious mental illness (SMI)

Those with serious substance use disorder (SUD)

Congregate living spaces

Incarceration/detention facility

Homeless shelter

Behavioral health facility

Transportation and logistics

Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines

To schedule an appointment, click here.

Looking to get tested for COVID in Cloverdale?

Alexander Valley Healthcare is still doing COVID-19 testing every Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at its Tarman Drive location. Appointments for testing are required, more information about testing (and about vaccinations) can be found here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.