Cloverdale Citrus Fair looking for board members
The Cloverdale Citrus Fair Association is holding a Board of Directors Nomination Committee meeting on Monday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. Any members of the association may appear before the committee to give suggestions as to whom they think should or should not be nominated as a director. The meeting will be held at the Citrus Fair Tea Room. In order to qualify, nominees must reside in the townships of Cloverdale or Geyserville, county of Sonoma, State of California. If you have questions, please email info@cloverdalecitrusfair.org.
Curbside cleanup in Cloverdale, April 5-9
Recology is holding curbside clean-up dates in Cloverdale from April 5 to April 9. Free of charge, Recology will be collecting items and clean-up materials placed in bags, boxes or cans by 6 a.m. No hazardous waste. Bulky items like couches or dressers required appointments by April 2. Call 1-800-243-0291 to schedule.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments available April 6, 8 and 9
Moderna vaccines are currently offered by Alexander Valley Healthcare. The vaccines are scheduled for the week of April 6, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Train Depot. To be eligible you must either:
● Be a patient at Alexander Valley Healthcare
● Live or work in Cloverdale, Geyserville or Hopland
(If you do not fit this criteria you will be canceled or turned away)
As per the state’s current guidelines, to be eligible you must fall in one of the following categories:
● Ages 50 and over or
● Ages 16 and over who work in agricultural/food industry, education/childcare or emergency services OR
● Ages 16-64 with one of the following:
Health conditions
Cancer, current with weakened immune system
Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
Down syndrome
Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system
Pregnancy
Sickle cell disease
Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)
Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2)
Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
Disabilities or illness
Developmental or other severe disabilities or illness
People with serious mental illness (SMI)
Those with serious substance use disorder (SUD)
Congregate living spaces
Incarceration/detention facility
Homeless shelter
Behavioral health facility
Transportation and logistics
Public transit workers, including airport workers for commercial airlines
To schedule an appointment, click here.
Looking to get tested for COVID in Cloverdale?
Alexander Valley Healthcare is still doing COVID-19 testing every Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at its Tarman Drive location. Appointments for testing are required, more information about testing (and about vaccinations) can be found here.
