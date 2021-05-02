City meetings this week
There are three city meetings this week, taking place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m. the Finance, Admin and Police Subcommittee will hear a presentation on the BAYREN Water $ave Program, receive an update on the Preliminary Feasibility Assessment by Pacific Gas & Electric and discuss the rebranding of the city’s park department services.
Additionally, the subcommittee has the following standing/continued items, which may or may not have discussion:
a. St. Joseph Health — Building Self-Healing Communities
b. Discuss current state of COVID-19 pandemic, initial steps for reopening and recovery after the COVID-19 Emergency:
• Shelter in Place Order - timing, phasing, health benchmarks, physical distancing requirements and potential threats
• Opening and recovery – Local events; tourism/hospitality, retail opportunities, Public Works/infrastructure investments, chamber and business support programs, planning and building processes; housing; resiliency/sustainability, tax/fee deferrals and potential opportunities
• Passing of Oversight Committee Local Assistance Bill
c. Update on Sonoma County homeless emergency response
d. Update on Measure P and Cannabis Permits and Funding Allocations
e. Update on Pension Liability legislation, financing tool and other
f. Update on OpenGov
g. Update on SB 1383 Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCP): Organic Waste Methane Emissions Reductions
h. Technology Improvements
To view the agenda and information on how to participate visit: https://www.cloverdale.net/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05032021-1006
On Tuesday, May 4, the Planning Commission will hold their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. to consider a planned sign program application from Sonoma County Vintners Co-op. To view the agenda and information on how to participate visit: https://www.cloverdale.net/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_05042021-1005
On Wednesday, May 5 at 8 a.m., the city council will hold a Special Budget Workshop. The agenda will be posted to the city website at: https://www.cloverdale.net/agendacenter
Resilient Cloverdale survey
Cloverdale preparedness group Resilient Cloverdale is encouraging residents to take part in a survey to help the group learn more about how the local community can assist during future crises.
“Resilient Cloverdale, a cross-sector initiative committed to advancing the resilience of Cloverdale and the surrounding community, is working with a research team from San Francisco State University to assess the role that social cohesion has played in Cloverdale’s responses to recent crises, including the Public Safety Power Shutoffs in fall 2019 and the COVID-19 shelter-at-home order that began in March 2020. This project includes a confidential survey designed to help us to learn more about how social ties, community and neighbors can assist during future crises that affect Cloverdale,” reads an announcement from the city about the survey.
According to the city, the survey will take 15-20 minutes to complete. It can be viewed here- https://tinyurl.com/yt9tnmct
CHS Project Grad is in the final stretch of fundraising
Cloverdale High School Project Grad is hosting its final fundraising campaign, asking community members to donate $21 to help celebrate the Class of 2021.
“We are asking for your support by donating $21 to the CHS Cloverdale Project Grad. All proceeds go toward the celebration gift bags that all 100 CHS Class of 2021 graduates will be receiving. It's as easy as going on Venmo and making your $21 donation. If you don't have Venmo, we also are able to accept donations in the mail at: Cloverdale Project Grad, PO Box 141, Cloverdale, CA 95425. Thank you again for all of your support over this past year. It's the donations and help from our community, CHS Parents and Service Clubs that make this all possible,” the group posted on social media.
Registration open for Asti Tour de Vine
Registration for the annual Asti Tour de Vine is officially open. The biking event is planned for Oct. 9. Those who register will be able to choose from four potential routes and route lengths — a 25k, 50k, 100k and a 100m (century) bicycle tour. To read more about the seventh annual bike ride, click here. To register, go to the event website- https://www.astitourdevine.com/
