Country Summer, Northern California’s biggest country music festival has been postponed again until June 17 to 19, 2022.
According to a statement from festival producers on March 30, the decision to postpone until 2022 was due to continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and live event guidance from local and state officials. There’s doubt whether mass gatherings attracting thousands of fans from across the nation, such as Country Summer, will be allowed this year.
According to the statement, the Country Summer team is working on the 2022 entertainment lineup, which will be announced as soon as it is finalized.
Country Summer, held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, features more than 20 performers on two stages. Fourteen nationally known country music stars perform on the main stage. Popular up-and-coming artists perform on the second stage between main acts.
In 2019, Country Summer attracted more than 30,000 fans representing five countries. Tim McGraw headlined on June 15, and the show was a sell-out and the largest music event in Sonoma County history.
This is the second time Country Summer has been postponed, and ticketholders from 2020 were holding on to their tickets. Those ticketholders will automatically have their existing tickets/seats rolled over to the 2022 dates. Once the 2022 entertainment lineup is announced, ticketholders will have an opportunity for exchanges and refunds.
For information and updates, visit countrysummer.com, follow Country Summer on social media, email info@countrysummer.com or call 1-800-514-3849.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.