The Cloverdale Police Department is giving folks the opportunity to turn in expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday. The event, held in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 24.
Those wishing to drop off medications for disposal can do so for free at the Cloverdale Police Department at 112 Broad St. The department is still observing health protocols, so those who plan to turn in items are asked to wear a mask, remain socially distanced and follow the instructions that are posted to the department door.
"The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet," states the DEA website.
The department is also able to collect vape pens and other e-cigarette devices. However, the batteries must be removed from the devices first.
To locate additional collection sites, visit the DEA website, takebackday.dea.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.