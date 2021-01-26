Cloverdale, CA (95425)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Localized flooding is possible.