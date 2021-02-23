Cloverdale police apprehended four people — one adult and two juveniles — Tuesday morning, after receiving a call that somebody was in the Scout Hut at City Park with the lights on.
“Upon arrival, officers observed a fire extinguisher lying on the ground believed to be from inside the building. Officers located an adult male, identified as Vincent Taylor, 18, (of) Cloverdale, one juvenile male age 17, and two juvenile females ages 16, walking away from the building,” said a Cloverdale Police Department (CPD) Nixle update. “As the officers attempted to contact the four subjects, the male juvenile took foot bail and began running toward a nearby hill. Officers searched the area and later located him in a residence and upon apprehension, the juvenile resisted arrest by fighting with the officers. He was eventually taken into custody.”
According to the CPD, the four subjects broke into the building through a window overnight and spray painted graffiti inside of the building, and caused significant damage to tables, chairs, couches, banners and trophies that belong to 4-H and the Girl Scouts. Per the Nixle release, Cloverdale City Parks staff determined that the preliminary cost of cleanup and replacement for the damage to the building and the damaged items is $21,000-$25,000.
Taylor was arrested and transported to Sonoma County Jail where he was booked on felony burglary, felony vandalism and conspiracy, as well as resisting arrest. The three juveniles were arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall, where they were booked for felony burglary, felony vandalism and conspiracy.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Carlos Nunez at 707-894-2150.
