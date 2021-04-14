Cloverdale high schoolers returned to in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday of this week, with one cohort set to attend class in person on Mondays and Thursdays and the other set to attend class on campus on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend class from home on Wednesdays, which will also allow the school time to deep clean. On the days where students are on campus, they’re there from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the rest of the day being “asynchronous” time.

