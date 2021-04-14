Cloverdale high schoolers returned to in-person learning on Monday and Tuesday of this week, with one cohort set to attend class in person on Mondays and Thursdays and the other set to attend class on campus on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will attend class from home on Wednesdays, which will also allow the school time to deep clean. On the days where students are on campus, they’re there from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the rest of the day being “asynchronous” time.
featured
Gallery: Hybrid learning begins at the high school
- Photos courtesy Betha MacClain, Cloverdale Unified School District
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Sonoma County doctors dispel COVID vaccine myths following pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
- Gallery: Washington students return to campus
- Gallery: Hybrid learning begins at the high school
- Cloverdale Fire Logs: April 5-11
- Cloverdale Police Logs: April 5-11
- County halts Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution
- Eagle’s softballers tearing it up on spring diamond
- Unwelcome and tough to evict: California’s costly, uphill battle against invasive species
Trending Now
Articles
- Cloverdale residents arrested in association with Santa Rosa homicide
- One dead in single-vehicle accident outside Cloverdale
- Water rates heading back to council on Wednesday
- Cloverdale Police Logs: April 5-11
- Gallery: Jefferson students head back to campus
- ‘Do not get complacent’: County celebrates orange tier, looks ahead to yellow
- Cloverdale’s community garden is looking for a new home
- Cloverdale Police Logs: March 29-April 4
- Boys & Girls Club after-school program is back in action
- Cloverdale Fire Logs: March 29-April 4
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.