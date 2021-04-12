Cloverdale schools reopened for in-person hybrid instruction this week, with junior and high school students going back to school for the first time this year on both April 12 and April 13. Things were slightly different at Jefferson Elementary, though, where 306 students arrived for in-person instruction. The number of students going to school in person versus staying with distance learning means that students who choose to switch to hybrid learning will be going back four days a week, with a distance learning day on Wednesdays.
At the high school and middle school, students are split into an 'A' group and a 'B' group, which alternate between in-person and distance learning.
Though students have been going to school from a distance for over a year, Monday felt similar to the first day of school, with kindergarteners trying to navigate their way around a new campus and students getting to see what their new desks and classrooms look like.
"Our amazing Jefferson team worked hard in planning and organizing our first day of in-person learning. I'm grateful for our team's efforts to make today a wonderful day for all. It was great to see students and their families today. As I walk our campus, it's nice to see the students back in class and running around on the playground," said Jefferson Principal Susan Yakich in an email to the Reveille.
"Our students have persevered and are resilient and it's awesome to have our kiddos back on campus," she continued.
