The Cloverdale Citrus Fair’s annual Diaper Derby raced on this year, with babies competing one-by-one in the timed race. This year’s derby winner was Shirley.
Each baby was given their best time out of two three-minute tries, and were able to crawl to the finish line from one parent to the next — no cell phones, toys or other distractions.
To keep this race COVID-safe, in between baby time slots, the racing mat was sanitized. Ten babies competed overall.
A video compilation of all of the babies racing can be found on the Cloverdale Citrus Fair’s Facebook here.
