Cloverdale’s middle schoolers headed back to Washington School this week. According to the school’s website, fifth, seventh and eighth graders will be attending class in-person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Sixth-grade students are split up into two cohorts, with one group attending class in person on Mondays and Thursdays and the other attending on Tuesdays and Fridays. All students will be attending class via online instruction on Wednesdays, which will allow time for classrooms to be extensively cleaned.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.