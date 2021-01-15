Scholarship applications for the Cloverdale Green Thumb Garden Club scholarships are now open to Cloverdale High School or continuing Santa Rosa Junior College students.
Four $500 scholarships are available for local students who meet the following criteria:
• Cloverdale resident
• Minimum of a 2.0 GPA
• Either a Cloverdale High School student or continuing Santa Rosa Junior College student, or a student who is transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College to a four-year college
• Enrolled in a minimum of six units
If new, students must first register at SRJC’s website to be able to access the application (https://admissions.santsrosa.edu/new-or-returning-students). Applications are accessible through https://santarosa.awardspring.com The application process opens Jan. 20 and closes March 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.