To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Jefferson Elementary School who were named "Triple A" and "Triple B" winners for the second trimester.
The list of awardees was provided by Jefferson.
Triple A Winners – this an award given out for excellence in academics, attendance and attitude.
TK and Kindergarten: Evelyn M., Remington P., Milo C., Nyellie L., Yoselin G., Cade V., Carlos C., Dasan V., Adan C. and Angelina M.
First Grade: Arian G., Alejandro S., Ava M., Zander L., Sophia P., Lissette M., Paisley C. and Osvaldo G.
Second Grade: Eliza A., Erik P., Madison O., Joaquin Q., Quinn W., Alexander G., Melanie M. and Marcos F.
Third Grade: Dylan D., Ethan H., Adrian Q., Ayden H., Samantha N., Riley R., Madden G. and Raquel C.
Fourth Grade: Briana E., Christian L., Alexis S., Rossemary G., Grace O., Angel G., Cynthia C. and Emiliano L.
Triple B Winners – These awards are given in recognition for students who have been respectful, safe, kind and responsible.
TK and Kindergarten: Ariel L., Nadia H., Hank L., Evelyn C., Yair T., Wade P., Adrian R., Paisley C., Joel D., Jarelly E., Susie C., Ricardo M., Krue J., Gwynn B. and Mattea C.
First Grade: Madison V., Kimberly S., Noah O., Axel V., Hazel T., Chanarah M., Diego L., Robert N., Richard N., Izaac R., Manuel A. and Fernanda L.
Second Grade: Luis Angel H., Angeles E., Alondra J., Duke L., Leah B., Yarecsi H., Callie B., Hunter M., Eli L., Noah P., Savannah T. and Jasmine R.
Third Grade: Angel A., Hector R., Betzy R., Adaneli T., Ivan G., Andrea C., Sofia L., Angel G., Ximina C., Michael C., Esteban V., Capri A., Diego L., Emiliano L., Konur Q. and Sofia M.
Fourth Grade: Abril C., Leonardo S., Jessa J., Rossemary G., Marilyn B., Casey R., Cayden P., Cecilia G., Isabella C., Cooper L., Diya P., Kaely O. and Robert H.
