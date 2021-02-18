Every week, one teacher from Jefferson Elementary is selected to win a Sparkle Award for their contributions to the school community and one classified staff member is awarded a Super Star Staff Award for the work they do for the school.
The Reveille will be regularly publishing the winners of the Jefferson awards to help congratulate and recognize awardees.
"The teacher selected is highlighted for their dedication to our community and we emphasize their training, education, background and what (they) do to support our school community," explained Jefferson secretary Jennifer Craig. "One teacher is highlighted each Friday and is recognized during the principal morning announcement. Teachers receive a Sparkle Award they can post in their classroom."
"For the Super Star Staff award, this is used to recognize hard working classified staff. We highlight a classified staff each Monday and recognize (them) for all their support," Craig said.
Blaine Swanson received the Super Staff Staff award this week for his contributions as an evening custodian. He has a positive attitude and always goes above and beyond for students, staff and parents.
Jonni Conway, Michelle Holden and Gina Wood are past recipients of the Sparkle Award.
