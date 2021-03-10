Proceeds support local scholarships for women and young girls
America’s rock music icons and the study of two of the Renaissance’s “giants” will be the subjects of two upcoming month-long lecture series presented by the Healdsburg chapter of the American Association of University Women. Previous series have been held at the Raven Performing Arts Theater, but the continuing COVID-19 pandemic has moved these programs to weekly Zoom sessions.
Pete Elman will lead a six-part lecture series on the great voices of rock and rhythm and blues music including Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Tina Turner, Roy Orbison, Bonnie Raitt and Aretha Franklin, Each is known as a songwriter, singer and performer who made trend-setting contributions to the American forms of roots music. The series begins March 16 and will be held each Tuesday from 10 to 11:45 a.m. through April 20. Cost of the series is $95.
Heidi Chretien will lead a six-part appreciation series on the works and personalities of Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo. The two men left historical imprints on their time during the Renaissance that are now considered “timeless.” The two men’s personalities, according to Chretien, could not be more different in many ways and she invites anyone interested to register for her lectures and find out more. Cost is $95 and the series takes place over Zoom on Thursdays from 10 to 11:45 a.m. beginning March 18, continuing through April 22.
Proceeds from the series support local educational programs and scholarships for local women and young girls. The series’ registrations are now open. To register, visit www.Healdsburg-ca.aauw.net.
-Rollie Atkinson
