Sunday night, April 25, deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a stabbing between two men near the First Street Bridge.
Dispatchers received a call about the stabbing at around 7:50 p.m. Shortly after they arrived on scene they identified the suspect, Ramon Woods, 29, was arrested and booked into jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of Post Release Community Supervision. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Woods is a transient in Cloverdale.
“Deputies arrived and found the victim being treated by emergency medical personnel. They learned the victim and suspect had gotten into a physical fight that ended with the suspect stabbing the victim on the left side of his body. The suspect was identified shortly thereafter as Ramon Woods, 29, transient in Cloverdale. Woods was seen running away with a knife,” according to an announcement from the Sheriff’s Office about the arrest.
Woods was located in the 300 block of North Cloverdale Boulevard. He was detained and searched, during which offices found a file with a pointed tip and a methamphetamine pipe.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, “It’s unclear if this file or a knife was used to stab the victim.”
The victim in the stabbing was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.