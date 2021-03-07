Casey Perez started his new post in October
The Cloverdale Boys & Girls Club welcomed a new program director as 2020 was winding down — Boys & Girls Club veteran Casey Perez has been at the Cloverdale club since the summer of 2020, but started as the club’s program director in October, according to a February press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin.
Before starting work in Cloverdale, Perez worked as the Senior Program Coordinator for the Foss Creek Boys & Girls Club in Healdsburg. Originally hailing from Windsor, where he attended the Boys & Girls Club as a kid, Perez is no stranger to north county.
“Casey is passionate about helping kids learn and grow,” said Erika McGuire, principal of Fitch Mountain Campus in the Healdsburg Unified School District, who worked with Casey during his tenure at Healdsburg in a statement. “He was a wonderful part of our team in Healdsburg and I know he will do great things for Cloverdale kids.”
Perez has worked in various roles at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin since 2018, and has been promoted twice since starting.
“He is really thriving with our kids,” said Nick Agius, marketing director for the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin. “He is doing especially well given that we are using this time to make some improvements to the club building as well … There are many moving parts, but he handles it all with enthusiasm.”
After working with the Cloverdale team and the club over the summer, Perez said he “fell in love with the environment and having the opportunity to lead such an amazing team.”
“My goal as a leader is to inspire youth and create an environment that facilitates positive growth. I am new to the Cloverdale community and have appreciated being able to work in a town so passionate about its youth,” he said. “I have loved watching the members’ academic progress and growth during distance learning and look forward to strengthening my relationships with the members and their families in the future.”
He said that he has fond memories from his time as a Boys & Girls Club member and is looking forward to providing the same positive experience to Cloverdale’s kids.
Cloverdale is normally home to three Boys & Girls Clubs, but because of the pandemic, only one club is in operation. The Cloverdale Clubhouse is located at 686 South Cloverdale Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with extended care until 5:30 p.m. each day.
