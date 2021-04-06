On Monday, April 5, a vehicle was reported to have driven off of the roadway and collided with a tree on northbound Highway 101, south of South Cloverdale Boulevard.
The incident was reported at approximately 5:33 p.m. and when California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Cloverdale Fire arrived on scene, they discovered a Toyota Camry with major collision damage and a deceased male inside the vehicle.
According to a press release from CHP, the preliminary investigation indicates that a 31-year-old male from Santa Rosa was driving the Camry northbound and it veered off of the roadway to the right and collided with a tree. As of press time, the name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Those who witnessed the collision or the events leading to it are asked to call Santa Rosa CHP at 707-588-1400.
