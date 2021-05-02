The Cloverdale Planning Commission is meeting this Tuesday, May 4, to discuss the signage for the Sonoma County Vintner’s Co-Op building, which is currently being built on South Cloverdale Boulevard just south of Renner Petroleum. The public hearing for the sign plan is the only regular business item on the agenda. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. To view the full agenda, click here.
To view the meeting via Zoom, go here- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86580439727
The Sonoma County Vintner’s Co-Op has been developing a 99,570-square-foot warehouse at 1401 South Cloverdale Blvd. and is seeking commission approval for a planned sign program to allow them to install three wall signs and one monument sign. The wall signs are proposed on the north, east and south sides of the building, with two signs being 19 feet, 8 inches wide by 41 inches tall and the third sign being 25 feet wide by 51 inches high.
“The proposed project would be consistent with the goals, policies and implementation measures of the General Plan and the GI land use designation as it involves a Planned Sign Program for a wine storage and shipping facility (an industrial use) that would not affect an established residential area. Development of the new wine storage facility project significantly improves a formerly unimproved public right-of-way along the northern property line. Therefore, based upon the information contained in the application materials, as proposed, staff concludes that the project is consistent with the goals and policies of the General Plan,” states the commission agenda packet.
The breakdown of the proposed signs is as follows:
● Sign 1. “Sonoma County Vintners Co-op, Inc” and logo wall sign on north elevation to the left of the main entrance to the building measuring 41” tall x 19’8” wide or 80 square feet.
● Sign 2. “Sonoma County Vintners Co-op, Inc” and logo wall sign on east elevation measuring 51” tall x 25’ wide or 126 square feet.
● Sign 3. “Sonoma County Vintners Co-op, Inc” and logo wall sign on south elevation measuring 41” tall x 19’8” wide or 80 square feet.
● Sign 4 – Monument sign measuring approximately 6 feet high and no more than 48 square feet. This sign would require Administrative Sign Permit prior to installation.
All signs would be externally illuminated by gooseneck-style downlighting fixtures mounted above the signs. The total sign area represented by these four signs totals 334 square feet.
The applicant is requesting that some flexibility be given with respect to the City’s Administrative Sign Permit limitations to allow the following:
● more than one wall sign,
● exceed the maximum sign area allowed for Individual Business Signs,
● permit a monument sign on a site with less than two businesses,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.