After much debate and deliberation, the California Department of Fish and Game have announced the 2021 start and end dates for recreational ocean salmon fishing season.
Chinook salmon sport fishing in our coastal areas (from Point Arena to Pigeon Point) will be allowed from June 26 through October 31, seven days a week. The limit remains at two salmon per person per day with a minimum size of 20 inches.
Coho (Silver) salmon remain illegal to catch and take locally.
