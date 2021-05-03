The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting this week. The board will meet over Zoom, beginning at 4 p.m., to discuss the 2021-22 instructional calendar, take possible action on the creation of a middle school dean job description for Washington Middle School and consider the creation of a teacher on special assignment job description.
To attend the meeting via Zoom, go here- https://bit.ly/3k4PTqS
First on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is consideration and possible action relating to the instructional calendar for the 2021-22 school year. Instructional calendars outline which days students will and will not be in school.
At the board’s last meeting on April 28, it voted to reassign current Washington School Vice Principal John Ortiz, since the district is eliminating the middle school vice principal position. In place of the vice principal position, the district is planning to introduce a middle school dean, which will make less money, saving the district $40,000-50,000.
At this week’s special meeting, the board will consider the job description for that new position. According to the board's agenda packet, the middle school dean position will be part of the Teachers Association of Cloverdale and will not be responsible for staff evaluations.
Additionally, the board agenda states that the board will be considering and taking possible action on the creation of a “teacher on special assignment” job description. According to the agenda, the creation of the position comes as a partial response to a decision made last year that got rid of the district's director of curriculum and instruction position.
"In 2020 the Board took action to reduce the administrative staff at the district level by releasing the Director of Curriculum and Instruction and the Director of Special Education and Student Services positions. The plan was to create an Assistant Superintendent job description that would encompass both positions," the board item states.
"The Director of Special Education position was filled with an expanded role to support Student Services and without any changes to encompass the curriculum part of the above-mentioned reduction. The superintendent is serving as the district manager and instructional leader among all other responsibilities previously held by the Director of Curriculum and Instruction. The addition of programs and services required to respond to the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, and tied to approximately 3 million dollars in one-time supplemental funds, makes it necessary to create a district position to help oversee and support new and increased services and programs," the agenda continues.
According to the board agenda, the position will be focused on curriculum, instruction, intervention and assessment and will be funded by one-time COVID money.
To view the district’s board meeting agenda center, click here.
Have a public comment?
Attendees who wish to make a public comment must submit a request prior to the start of the board meeting. Public comments will only be taken during the designated time, if you wish to address the Board regarding closed or open session agenda items or items not on the agenda, please email Kathleen Bunting at buntingk@cusd.org by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting. The subject line should read, “Public Comment for the May 4, 2021 Board Meeting” and within the body of the email please list your full first and last name, and what you would like to comment on: closed session items, items not on the agenda or the title of the open session agenda item.
During public comment on the requested item, attendees will be called upon, their microphone unmuted, and allowed to make their statement for up to three minutes. At the end of the three minutes, the attendee’s microphone will be muted and the next participant will be called upon.
