A return to partial in-person learning is nearly upon us, and the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees’ special meeting on Wednesday, March 24, finalizes some of the details for reopening. The board will also review reports about both the district and Measure H audits and hold a public hearing from contract negotiations between the district and the Teachers Association of Cloverdale for the 2020-21 school year. The school board will be meeting at 4:30 p.m. — a departure from its regular meeting time — and the meeting will be held via Zoom. For the full agenda, including the Zoom link, click here.
Public hearing on contract negotiations
According to the meeting agenda, the district is proposing opening and bargaining articles of its contract with the Teachers Association of Cloverdale, including: wages; health, dental and vision insurance; hours of employment; leaves; and early retirement plans.
Reopening for in-person instruction
Throughout Wednesday’s meeting, the board of trustees will be considering various agenda items relating to the pending reopening of schools for hybrid learning. The first is to consider a resolution updating the district’s instructional methods for the 2020-21 school year to reflect beginning in-person instruction through a hybrid model on April 12.
Later on in the meeting, the board will consider and take possible action on the COVID-19 pandemic and school opening memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Teachers Association of Cloverdale. After MOU discussions between the district and the teachers association hit a wall last month, last week Cloverdale Superintendent Betha MacClain announced that the two parties reached an agreement on the MOU. The board will vote on whether or not to approve the MOU.
Money talk
The board will consider accepting the independent audit of the 2019-20 fiscal year and accepting the audit findings and recommendations. The audit and its approval is required by the Sonoma County Office of Education and is done yearly based on the previous school year’s financial information.
Additionally, the board will be accepting the independent audit of the use of its Measure H funds — this audit is also required by the state and is meant to make sure that funds from the bond are being spent as they should be.
