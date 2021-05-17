The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees are holding a regular meeting this week and are scheduled to discuss a small handful of construction and maintenance related items, as well as consider and take possible action on approving a resolution committing to having students return for in-person learning by the first day of the 2021-22 school year. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Construction and Maintenance
The board will be reviewing two items related to the district’s Measure H construction projects. The first, an addendum to the lease leaseback agreement with Wright Contracting, LLC for renovations at Washington School to add on the Washington School multipurpose room renovations to the lease leaseback agreement. According to the board agenda packet, the renovation project is an approved project, but wasn’t included in the original agreement.
Additionally, the board will take possible action on approving a contract with Garland/DB, Inc. for a roofing project at both Washington and Cloverdale High School. The project uses Measure H funds.
Somewhat unrelated to Measure H but still relate to school projects is the list of summer maintenance projects that the district’s maintenance and custodial staff are planning to tackle this year. At Wednesday’s meeting, Director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation Rick Scaramella will present to the board a list of the projects slated to be completed during the summer.
Next year
As schools prepare to transition out of hybrid learning and into summer vacation, the CUSD trustees will be considering passing a resolution that commits to returning students to in-person learning by the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
According to the board resolution, the district is increasingly concerned about the rising rates of mental health challenges among district students during distance learning. The difficulty that extended distance learning has presented, contrasted with currently declining virus rates and increasing vaccination rates is informing the district’s decision to push for full in-person learning by the start of the next school year.
According to the resolution, distance learning will be an option for students who are unable to return to in-person learning for medical reasons, and for students who might benefit from distance learning for socio-emotional or academic reasons.
Additionally, the resolution assumes that COVID-19 community transmission rates will continue to decline, and states that the district will have back-up plans in place to adhere to “anticipated public health guidelines in the event that the community transmission rates increase.”
In addition to discussing next school year and talking about maintenance and Measure H projects, the board will take possible action on a provisional intern permit (PIP) for a Washington School sixth grade teacher for the 2021-22 school year.
To view the full agenda packet as well as the Zoom link for Wednesday’s meeting, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.