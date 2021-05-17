Bockack Emad’s sculpture “Shadows of Eternity” was donated to the city of Cloverdale by the Voight Family Sculpture Foundation in 2010 after winning Best of Show in the 2009 Sculpture Exhibit. This sculpture is located in the park setting across from the Citrus Fair. The piece is composed of a stainless-steel ring and Corten steel square tubing. Corten is a rust-colored steel with nickel, providing a natural deep red finish that will not rust beyond the surface.
According to Emad, “’Shadows of Eternity’ portrays memory, and its allusive, interpretive nature. The linear elements move in very different directions, and with differing vantage points. These differences come together in one moment, or memory. The ring, and the space that it contains, exposes the relationship of these diverse participants at a given moment in time. Indeed, a memory that is shaped and supported by the diversity that created it.”
Whether he is working on a monumental stainless-steel sculpture or an intimate painting with Tar or watercolor, Emad’s focus is on compositional expressions using geometric exuberance as an expression of the world he sees around him.
