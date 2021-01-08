Cynthia Handel of Livingston, Montana. describes her work as “poetic and graceful, intuitive and intimate much like a dance of the body.” Her work is inspired by organic forms, urban structures and hybrids of these forms. Each piece is a result of marks, gestures and multiple layers of decision making. has two sculptures in the current Sculpture Trail and both reflect how she describes her work.
The inspiration for Blue Swan, located on the corner of Cloverdale Boulevard and E 2nd Street, came to Handel as she was walking in Yellowstone; “These beautiful white swans came floating by in early spring. The sky was this intense deep blue color and the piece became this deep intense color. I hope to create a sense of calm and place when people look at the blue screen piece. My hand and mind created this swirling, curved form much like the necks and movement of the swans.”
“Blue Swan” sponsored by Management Connection, Cloverdale, as a scale of 8 feet-by-4 feet-by-4 feet and was created out of steel.
There is a story behind the creation of Handel’s second sculpture “Homage to Helen”: “The painter Helen Frankenthaler had a friendship with Anthony Caro, and he suggested she come to my studio and try her hand at sculpture. I decided if Ms. Frankenthaler could stretch her vocabulary, I would try painting on steel sculpture comprised of scrap and cut metal. This gave me freedom to compose with twisted and bent metal, cutting and bending, painting with my hands and house brush, rubbing over the hard steel surface in my abstract expressionist way, feeling and moving to jazz music like I felt she painted. This experience was so light and gestural, like the feeling I receive from moving my hands over the wax and adding careful details to the surface.”
The size of this steel sculpture is height 4-feet 11-inches by 4-feet 2-inches by 2-feet 8-inches deep. The sponsor is Nancy Dalwin, president of the Cloverdale Arts Alliance
For more information on the Sculpture Trail, a unique sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.com. Enjoy the exhibit. The Cloverdale Historical Society is an advocate of the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.