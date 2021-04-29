“Derrick,” a sculpture by Sonoma County Sculpture Jam artists Beth Hartmann, David Furger, Jeffrey Zankel, John Packard, John Draper and Gordon Carter of Sebastopol, has been silent since being installed on July 22, 2020. “Derrick” has decided to break the silence. This sculpture has a number of messages for passerby on the east side of Cloverdale Boulevard between East Second Street and East Third Street. For the curious, visit “Derrick,” who has posted directions as to how to access his messages.
For those who have not visited “Derrick”, the sculpture references old-time derricks. It holds up a solar panel which powers its piercing red eyes and, at night, initiated a hidden projector to direct a slow light spiral on the ground. The spiral mimics a drilling action. Is this the hybrid transition from old dependency to renewable solar energy? “Derrick” acknowledges our continued reliance on boring oil, but he’s looking toward greener energy sources.
For more information on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, a unique sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. The Cloverdale Historical Society is an advocate of the trail.
