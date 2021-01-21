Sonoma County Sculpture Jam artists Beth Hartmann, David Furger, Jeffrey Zankel, John Packard, John Draper and Gordon Carter, of Sebastopol, have been working together for more than 20 years. The composition of the group changes, but the intent to create interesting public sculptures remains. Members also enjoy sharing resources, camaraderie and the give and take of decision making as they create together.
The Sculpture Jam Collective has a sculpture in the 2020-22 Cloverdale Sculpture Tail, “Derrick.”
According to the collective, "The sculpture references old-time derricks. It holds up a solar panel which powers its piercing red eyes and, at night, initiates a hidden projector to direct a slow light spiral on the ground. The spiral mimics a drilling action. Is this the hybrid transition from old dependency to renewable solar energy? 'Derrick' acknowledges our continued reliance on boring oil, but he’s looking toward greener energy sources.”
“Derrick” was created using steel, solar panel and components, projector, LED lighting. Sponsored by David McChesney, 'Derrick' continues his drilling on the east side of Cloverdale Boulevard between E 2nd and E. 3rd streets.
Take the Otocast’s audio self-guided tour of the sculpture trail to learn more about the Sculpture Jam and “Derrick.” The fun part of the tour is listening to the Sculpture Jam Collective talk about “Derrick.” Download the free Otocast app at Google Play or the Apple App Store and enjoy listening to all of the exhibiting sculptors in English or Spanish.
For more information on the sculpture trail, a unique sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. The Cloverdale Historical Society is an advocate of the Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.