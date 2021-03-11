T Barny of Healdsburg is exhibiting with his sculpture “Spokes” in the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail. His sculpture “Spokes” consists of three metal wagon wheels with mirrors in the center of each patinaed metal wheel. This is a departure from his usual choice of material, stone. T Barny has worked with many materials, including glass and bronze, yet, he returns to his first love, stone. He has carved 205 individual types of stone from around the world.
Barny explained the meaning of “Spokes”: “The wheels of this piece are recycled steel from another project and reference the old wagon wheels of the American west, strong. The three of them represent a cardinal number of two plus onoe; attached together they form an equilateral triangle, the strongest geometric shape. The mirrors in the wheels center give the illusion of virtual space from the flat side and an inverted ‘virtual’ view from the concave side.”
The sculpture, 70 inches by 70 inches and 70 inches wide, is located at the corner of Cloverdale Boulevard and Citrus Fair Drive. The sponsors of “Spokes” are Dee Dee Robbins and Patty Watt.
Take the Otocast’s audio self-guided tour of the Sculpture Trail to learn more about T Barny and “Spokes.” The fun part of the tour is listening to Barny talk about “Spokes” in English or Spanish. Download the free Otocast app at Google Play or the Apple App Store, search for Cloverdale and enjoy listening to all of the exhibiting sculptors.
For more information on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, a unique sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. Enjoy the exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.