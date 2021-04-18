Zoom interviews, write-ups will honor local ceramicist Joe Hawley
In honor of International Sculpture Day, April 24, the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail is planning a day of conversations and write-ups events honoring sculptor Joe Hawley.
The Cloverdale Sculpture Trail team decided to honor Hawley specifically “for his body of work, creativity, boldness in sculptures and public events during his 50 + years of sculpting,” wrote Joyce Mann, coordinator of the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, in a statement.
Hawley, a local ceramicist, has also worked at San Francisco State University as a ceramics professor.
“There are 364 national days and sculptures have their day. International Sculpture Day is celebrated the last Saturday in April each year. This year it is April 24 and the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail plans to observe this special day with a series of Zoom interviews and articles on our website,” said Mann. “This year the Sculpture Trail will be celebrating by featuring the life and works of a local artist, Joe Hawley. Join us on April 24 for a tribute to Joe.”
Those who want to get involved with International Sculpture Day and are interested in learning more about Hawley can do so by visiting the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail’s website page about the event: https://cloverdalesculpturetrail.org/isd/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.