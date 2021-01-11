The first Cloverdale City Council meeting of the year is a sparse one, with only one regular, procedural agenda item. The meeting will be held this coming Wednesday, Jan. 13, with open session beginning at 6 p.m. To view the full agenda for the meeting, click here.
The consent calendar slated to be approved during Wednesday’s meeting includes:
● Approval of the Dec. 9 meeting minutes
● Authorizing the city manager to execute a professional services agreement with Coastland Engineering, Inc. to provide engineering and land surveying services for the 4th Street Reconstruction Project at a cost not to exceed $59,251.50
● A resolution approving an exclusive negotiating agreement with Integrated Community Development for the design and development of an affordable housing project on Parcel A of the city’s Thyme Square project
An exclusive negotiating agreement allows the city to begin negotiating with Integrated Community Development for the development of an affordable housing project on the 1.3-acre vacant Thyme Square parcel. Having Integrated Community Development develop affordable housing on the site was initially brought up during an Aug. 26 city council meeting about the Baumgardner Ranch development on the south end of town. The negotiating agreement doesn’t authorize development on the site, rather it establishes standards for negotiating the development — before any development occurs, the project will be subject to city council and planning commission review. To view the Reveille’s past reporting on this topic, click here.
● Authorizing the city manager to execute a professional services agreement with V&A Consulting Engineers, Inc. to provide professional engineering for open channel flow monitoring services at a cost not to exceed $58,250
● Resolution accepting public improvements performed by Alexander Valley View Homes for the Alexander Valley View subdivision and authorizing the city manager to close the subdivision improvement agreement with Blackstone Lucas, LLC
● Authorizing the city manager to execute a professional services agreement with HdL for business license administration
The only new business the council is addressing at this meeting is the discussion and directing when it comes to drafting its subcommittee, joint committee and regional committee assignments. The committee appointments lay out which council members will be representing the city on regional boards, and which council members will sit on city subcommittees, which often handle standing issues or city issues before they come up to the city council level. At this meeting, the council will be drafting its assignments, which are set to be approved on Jan. 27.
