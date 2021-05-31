The Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Tuesday, June 1, at 4:30 p.m. The special meeting will only address a small handful of items, including a presentation about the district’s summer maintenance project list and consideration of job descriptions for three expanded learning opportunities teacher job descriptions. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. instead of the usual 6 p.m., and the Zoom link for it can be found here.
Originally scheduled for the board’s meeting on May 19, the school board will be receiving a presentation from Rick Scaramella, the district’s director of maintenance, operations and transportation (MOT), about what summer projects the district has slated for the coming months.
“During the summer months, projects are planned that cannot be done during the school year due to the presence of students. Annual deep cleaning is also completed,” states the board’s agenda. “With the management of Measure H construction projects being handled by Van Pelt Construction Services, the MOT department will have time to focus on other aspects of clearing, repair, and maintenance of district facilities. The maintenance department will also assist with required moves and relocations due to summer Measure H projects and the director of MOT will continue to assist with the coordination of these projects as needed.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the district will discuss the job descriptions for three positions that will be paid for out of the district’s Expanded Learning Opportunities Grant. According to the board agenda, funds from the grant can only be spent on extending instructional learning time, accelerating progress to close learning gaps, integrated pupil support, community learning hubs, support for credit-deficient students, additional academic service and training for school staff. Additionally, 10% must be used for instructional support staff.
With funds from the grant, the board will consider and take possible action on a site-based teacher on special assignment job description, an expanded learning opportunities elementary and middle school instruction aid job description and an expanded learning opportunities English language development (ELD) instructional aid job description.
Want to make a public comment?
Public comments will only be taken during the designated time, if you wish to address the board regarding closed or open session agenda items or items not on the agenda, please email Kathleen Bunting at buntingk@cusd.org by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting. The subject line should read, “Public Comment for the June 1, 2021 Board Meeting” and within the body of the email please list your full first and last name, and what you would like to comment on: closed session items, items not on the agenda or the title of the open session agenda item. During public comment on the requested item, attendees will be called upon, their microphone unmuted, and allowed to make their statement for up to three minutes. At the end of the three minutes, the attendee’s microphone will be muted and the next participant will be called upon.
