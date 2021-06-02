The Sonoma County Economic Development Board (EDB) announced the recipients of 20th annual Spirit of Sonoma Awards this week. Spirit of Sonoma honors those who contribute to the economic development and enhancement of the communities in which they live and work through donations of their time and expertise in support of local business, and in helping others.
Honorees are nominated by local chambers of commerce and organizations, totaling over 20 recipients. Recipients were honored during an awards ceremony in Santa Rosa on May 21, with each honoree having their own ceremony to recognize their contributions, according to the EDB.
“Over the course of the past year, our region has faced challenge after challenge. The recipients of this award have gone above and beyond to help others, to be a dependable source of stability, and to keep the spirit alive throughout Sonoma County,” said Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director for the EDB, in a statement.
Honorees in order of nominating organization:
Kelly Martin, Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce
Alexander Valley Healthcare, Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce
Dino Bugica, Geyserville Chamber of Commerce
William Brand, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce
Alma Bowen, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Robert and Stephanie Bisordi, Mark West Area Chamber of Commerce
Tyler Hedden, North Bay Leadership Council
Craig Lawson, North Coast Builders Exchange
Dave Weller, Northern California Engineering Contractors Association
Hotel Petaluma, Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce
Janal Reyes and Paula Brown, Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce
John C. Schubert, Russian River Chamber of Commerce
Marlene Soiland, Sonoma County Alliance
Jeff Carlton, Sonoma County Farm Bureau
Aphrodite Caserta, Sonoma County Hospitality Association
Senator Mike McGuire, Sonoma County Tourism
Bruce Le, Sonoma County Winegrape Commission
Alyssa Conder, Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce
Joan Churchill, Windsor Chamber of Commerce
Susannah Labbe, Windsor Chamber of Commerce
George Steffensen, Workforce Investment Board
