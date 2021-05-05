The carnival is coming to Cloverdale. Beginning Thursday, May 6, and running through Sunday, May 9, Butler Amusements — the carnival operator behind the games and rides usually at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair — will be back in Cloverdale.
Dubbed the Cloverdale Spring Carnival, Butler Amusements will bring with them 15 rides, 10 games and a food concession stand that will be selling corn dogs, cotton candy, caramel apples and more.
“After not being able to operate for a year, we’re very excited and pleased to bring a spring carnival to Cloverdale, but it won’t be a traditional fair,” said Katie Fonsen Young, chief operating officer of the Citrus Fair.
While Fonsen Young said that she’s excited to welcome Butler Amusements back for the carnival pop-up, she was careful to point out the difference between them coming for the carnival, and when they usually show up in Cloverdale for the Citrus Fair. Namely, the carnival will have the rides — including the carousel, Ferris wheel, tea cups, tilt-a-whirl and others — as well as games and food, but there won’t be exhibits or anything else that’s usually held in the fair’s various rooms and pavilions.
Fonsen Young said that Butler Amusements has been making the rounds and is excited to be back operating their rides.
“They’re just excited to get rolling again,” she said. “They just started their fair run. They were up in Red Bluff last weekend and then they’ll be at our site this weekend and then they’re headed to Petaluma next.”
Keeping things COVID-compliant
Fonsen Young said that Butler Amusements is carefully following protocol associated with the county being in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
According to a safety plan specific to Cloverdale’s carnival, the fair will be able to host up to 25% of the grounds’ maximum capacity. Additionally, ride sharing will be adjusted to comply with physical distancing of six feet between three household groups of less than 10 people, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the area. Everyone over the age of 3 is also required to wear a mask.
The safety plan also states the following protocols relating to sanitization:
● Ride touchpoints and railings are sanitized using an FDA-approved, long-lasting sanitation protectant.
● Games utilizing projectiles (darts, basketballs, softballs): The used item will be deposited in a separate basket to be cleaned/sanitized. Once sanitized, it will be placed in the clean items basket for use.
● Restroom surfaces will be wiped down with sanitation protectant at regular intervals.
● Restrooms will be cleaned nightly with an FDA-approved disinfectant.
● All contact points throughout the carnival will be wiped down with disinfectant frequently.
“So far the community seems very excited about it,” Fonsen Young said. “We appreciate the continued support and we’re excited to be able to offer (the carnival).”
