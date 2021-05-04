Cloverdale Mayor Jason Turner announced Tuesday morning, May 4, that he’ll be stepping down from the Cloverdale City Council following an opportunity to expand his skills in his professional career.
“Unfortunately, the timing involved demanded quick action and I was left to make a difficult decision,” Turner wrote in a Facebook post.
Turner has been on the council since November 2018, taking over the role of mayor in January of this year. Prior to serving on the council, Turner served on the Cloverdale Planning Commission from 2016 until when he was elected to the council.
“It has been an absolute honor to represent such a diverse and creative community. I’ve enjoyed our personal talks addressing complex issues with a spirit of collaboration. Having watched folks come together to support each other in times of need during pandemics, fires and PSPS events was truly inspiring and made me so proud to live in Cloverdale,” he wrote.
According to Turner, the city will be releasing an official announcement about his departure soon that will detail next steps for the council to consider.
“Thank you so much for your support! It really did make me feel like I could move mountains with Cloverdale standing beside me. I’ll still be around and look forward to saying hi and enjoying this wonderful region with all of you,” his post concluded.
According to the League of California Cities, the city will have 60 days from Turner’s departure to either fill the vacancy by appointment or call a special election to fill the vacant position. In either case, the person selected will fill the remainder of the council member’s seat. In Turner’s case, whoever takes over his seat will be on the council until November 2022.
According to the League of California Cities, “If the city council chooses to fill the vacancy through a special election — or if the council seeks to fill the position by appointment but does not do so within 60 days of the vacancy – the special election must be held on the next regularly established election date not less than 114 days from the call of the election.”
In a brief phone conversation Tuesday night, Turner said that the announcement he made on social media covers his reasons for resigning from the council, declining to elaborate further.
