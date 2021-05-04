Update: 8:10 p.m. Initial returns show the measure passing handily, however only 81 votes have been counted. Still 69 are in favor (85.19%) and 12 are against (14.81%).
Measure C asks if to reduce wildfire risk, preserve public safety and provide essential fire prevention services to our community, shall Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District Ordinance No. 20/21-0127-02 be adopted, establishing a special tax, including $400 per occupied residential parcel, $400 per parcel with Commercial Recreational uses, and $50 per vacant parcel, with estimated annual revenue of $50,000, for an eight fiscal year period (2021/2022-2028/2029), with annual audits and funds being used exclusively for wildfire hazard reduction services benefitting Special Tax Zone 1?
|Measure C - Northern Sonoma County Fire Protection District Special Tax-Zone 1 0% of precincts reporting
|Yes
|69
|85.19%
|No
|12
|14.81%
|* Needs 2/3 vote, or 66% to pass
