To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Washington Middle School who were named Student of the Month and Eagle Award Winner for the second quarter, which covers November, December and January.
The list was sent in by Washington Principal Mark Lucchetti.
Fifth Grade Students of the Month
Tayson Caturgeli
Bayleigh Wilson
Mya McCutcheon
Camryn Bird
Eric Mendoza
Valeria Ruiz
Lilly Farrer
Sixth Grade Students of the Month
Sawyer Esquivel
Samuel Fincher
Cheyenne McLennon
Emily Alonso
Brianna Pedroni
Taylor Selberg
Raquel Victoriano
Victor Gonzalez
Mathew Jones
William Wilson Wedge
Maria Vasquez
Seventh Grade Students of the Month
Stephanie Aguirre
Aaron Liddell
Reece Llapitan
Jeidy Pulido
Sebastian Jauregui
Shya Cordova
Evan Hieserich
Seraphina Palmer
Angelina Vanoni
Fatima Contreras
Hayden White
Sierra Reis
Leslie Olivares
Eighth Grade Students of the Month
Joe Bernardi
Victoria Alonso
Alina Chavez
Chris Botello
Damian Guerrero
Daniela Garcia
Amara Galvan
Logan Glasson
Cynthia Hernandez
Eagle Award Winners
Fifth Grade – Farrah Fayter, Sofia Bernal
Sixth Grade – Abigail Davidson
Seventh Grade -Kylee Vlasak
Eighth Grade – Daniel Cibrian, Rowan Angeli
