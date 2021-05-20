Cloverdale High School’s graduation and Washington School’s promotion are both moving forward for an in-person celebration, but the specifics of what it will look like will be largely dependent on where the county sits in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system.
“It’s a nail-biter because it does matter whether we’re in yellow or orange,” Cloverdale Superintendent Betha MacClain said during a school board meeting on May 19. Sonoma County is currently in the orange tier after failing to reach low enough COVID-19 case rate numbers several weeks in a row that would’ve allowed the county to move into the yellow tier.
According to MacClain, an in-person is a “no-brainer,” but the number of guests each student can bring, as well as the requirements to get into the ceremony, will depend on the tier.
“If we’re in orange, we’re estimating that each graduate will be allowed three guest tickets because of social distancing requirements and gathering restrictions,” she said.
If the county is still in the orange tier, guests will be required to preregister for graduation and will have to present either a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID test result at the entrance. If the county moves into the yellow tier, however, the district estimates that each student will receive six guest tickets and guests won’t be required to prove that their either vaccinated or negative for COVID.
The ability to have an in-person ceremony is a departure from where the county – and the country — was a year ago. Cloverdale’s 2020 graduates participated in a parking lot ceremony on the side of the high school, each graduate driving up in decorated cars, walking across a stage and waving to their teachers.
“We’re really trying to keep families informed,” she said. “This is a hard one — we want as many family members as possible to participate.”
