Editor’s note: This letter was issued to the community on Jan. 11. On Jan. 15, the district announced that a petition for a special election had been filed with the Sonoma County Office of Education.
Questions have recently come up regarding the process of petitioning for a special election to fill an open seat on the Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board created when a trustee vacates their seat before the end of their term. Due to new Brown Act requirements, trustees cannot use social media to respond to community questions. We hope to provide information here that will answer our community’s questions.
Following our most recent election, school board trustee Todd Lands was elected to the Cloverdale City Council. Following certification of the election results, Trustee Lands submitted his resignation from the CUSD Board of Trustees. A letter of resignation triggers a number of timelines and events in order to fill an open position on a board when there is no general election calendared in the following months. Those timelines are enshrined in our district’s board policies and in education code. School districts must follow their approved, written board policies and education codes in all aspects of governance of the district including filling a vacancy on the board.
When a vacancy occurs more than four months before the end of the term for that position, the board is authorized and required by law to fill the vacated seat by either a provisional appointment or ordering an election per Board Policy 9223 and Education Code 5091. In past practice, Cloverdale Unified School District has utilized the provisional appointment process when there is no election scheduled to occur in the following months. The elected and sworn-in school board trustees could have made a provisional board appointment at the November 2020 regular school Board meeting, but in order to honor the People’s democratic voice in our most recent election, the provisional appointment was deferred until the December meeting in order to include the newly elected school board trustees Gabriela Mendoza-Torres and Ashley Lopus White in the decision-making process. The postponement of the appointment allowed the new trustees to be part of the review process and vote on the provisional appointment.
Per Board Policy 9223, the position was advertised in the media, candidate applications were reviewed and eligible candidates put forward for interview at the December regular public board meeting. After interviews were conducted by the Board in public, the meeting was opened for public comment and public input was heard. Following much board deliberation, which was also open to the public, a motion to elect Brandon Axell was made, seconded and passed by a majority with no dissenting votes. Trustee Gabriela Mendoza-Torres chose to abstain.
The board has no further policies regarding the matter in our duly adopted policies. However, per Education Code 5091(c), the registered voters of a district may petition for a Special Election. At the November regular school board meeting Jerry Eaton, the District A California Teachers Association (CTA) board member, made a public comment that CTA was watching the proceedings and might file a petition for a special election if the board elected a candidate of whom CTA did not approve. Mr. Eaton described his reasons further in a Facebook post made in January where he solicited signatures for the special election petition. Because Mr. Eaton is not a registered voter in the Cloverdale Unified School District, he solicited locally registered voters Jacqueline Wilson, Maria Marcela Hernandez, Michael Giampaoli and Jesus Diaz Bonilla as “proponents”, or sponsors, of record of the petition.
A petition for a special election only needs the signatures of 1.5% of the registered voters of a district to move forward. If the petition for a special election receives enough signatures within the required timeframe, it is then submitted to the Sonoma County superintendent of education to verify the signatures. As laid out in Education Code 5091, the certification will come back to the CUSD Board of Trustees and the board is then required to terminate the provisional appointment and run a Special Election. A special election petition has never before been filed for a school board provisional appointment in Sonoma County. If this special election petition, started by someone who is not a registered voter in our school district, passes, the concept of local governance of our schools will be subverted and the votes of the people, who have elected school board trustees and entrusted them to appoint a provisional board member, will be ignored.
In his recent social media post, Mr. Eaton stated that the election would be funded using “the large unrestricted reserve currently held by the district,” and stated that the election costs will not negatively impact students or staff. His statement is categorically inaccurate. If the petition is completed, submitted, and verified, Cloverdale Unified School District will be required to hold and fund a Special Election to fill a vacancy for a seat that will last, at most, for a year and a half. A Special Election will cost the Cloverdale Unified School District approximately $26,000 - $43,000 in election costs plus $30,000 - $50,000 in consultants and legal fees to manage the election process. Our limited reserve is used to cover costs like payroll while we await funds from the state. Additional reserve funds are used to pay for elective supplemental programs such as libraries, gardens, school safety and other programs that impact the learning environment and that our community highly values. As reported in our recent budget analysis, the district is in deficit spending and a Special Election will not only subvert the democratic voice of the Cloverdale electorate, but will also add almost $100,000 to our deficit. Inevitably, these costs will impact staff, students and our community for years to come.
Preston Addison is the president of the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees.
