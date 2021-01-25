Cloverdale, CA (95425)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.