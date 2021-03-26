Before my first day of kindergarten, my mother had to split the left sleeve of my school dresses so that I could get the sleeve over my full-arm cast, bent at the elbow. That summer I had fallen off the top bunk bed and broke my arm and knocked out my front teeth, thankfully what we called “baby teeth.”
On that first day, even older kids crowded round wanting to touch the cast, asking what happened. Strangely the cast was the icebreaker that made it possible for me to get past my anxiety of all things new. By the end of that first week, school felt comfortable and safe. The teacher was young and pretty with the ability to make each one of us feel special. She greeted us with hugs when we arrived and again as we were leaving.
At nap time, the teacher read stories. We would lie on our mats and listen. She used different voices for different characters and the stories came alive. She also knew lots of games that involved races that somehow came out with everyone winners. I cannot remember her name, but I remember that I loved her.
One game we played didn’t make sense to me until much later. One afternoon she told us two secret words that I also don’t remember, but she explained that when she spoke those words we were to crouch under our desks with our heads tucked against our knees and our arms crossed over our heads.
We only played this game a few times. Curled up under our desks, we giggled and whispered to each other. It was many years after that when I realized we were doing atom bomb drills. Back then it had only been six years since World War II ended in the bombing of Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Also, we were once again at war in a place called Korea. For adults the prospect of an atom bomb attack must have seemed all too real.
I don’t know if children today fear bombs sent in rockets from thousands of miles away. They do fear the danger from much closer — mass shootings in schools, churches, synagogues, businesses, and government buildings. While not using weapons of mass destruction, even one man with a gun can kill and maim people leaving their families, friends and communities devastated.
In the news about the shooting in Boulder, Colorado, I heard how two children hid in a closet. They hid behind the clothes hanging there and then worried that the shooter would see their feet and shoot them.
I understand that these days schools don’t do atom bomb drills; they do lockdown drills. Teachers show the children where to hide and remind them they must be very quiet, no matter what they hear. I think of my eight-year-old granddaughter and her two teenaged brothers and wonder if they feel safe at school in Wichita, Kansas.
Yesterday I went to a large store, my first time since the pandemic started. I was in the toothpaste aisle when there was a loud bang. I and the two people at the other end of the aisle ducked our heads. Certainly, none of us want a lockdown society, but I ask myself not only how we can protect our school children better, but what safety precautions can be taken at grocery stores, spas, nightclubs or outdoor concerts?
All those years ago, when we were taught to curl up under our desks, our teachers knew that hiding under a wooden desk was no protection from an atom bomb. In the face of an “active shooter” situation, we know safe hiding places may be impossible to find.
Almost anyone can find easy access to automatic weapons and high capacity ammo. How long will we wait to do something? How many more have to die?
