When I was five years old, my favorite Christmas gift was a farm set. I dreamed of being a farmer. That toy farm had a metal barn, lots of rubber cows, sheep, a few pigs, chickens, and two horses.
At 18 I married and soon had two children, still dreaming of that real farm. We lived in several small towns and for two years I owned Baby Girl, a fast, beautiful horse that taught me to ride, but a life in the country was still just a dream. My marriage ended and as a single mom raising two kids, I decided it was time to grow up and stop dreaming.
In 1981 when Zack and I married he brought me to the ranch. His mother and stepdad invited us to live in the old house that had been vacant for years and we were ecstatic. The ranch is about 1,600 feet up from the valley, the ground is steep and mostly woodland — oaks, some evergreens, bay laurel and madrone.
While it’s not inducive to growing row crops, for nine years we raised organic produce and delivered it to 35 or more customers. We’re also blessed by the fact that along the way former residents planted trees — Italian plums, apples, peaches, pears, persimmons, walnuts, pomegranates and olives. They also put in two arbors of grapes.
We don’t have cows, but we do have a small flock of sheep. We’ve also had chickens, but have a serious predator problem that decimated our last flock. We haven’t replaced them. I couldn’t stand seeing my girls ripped to pieces and we’re still working on ideas for a better shelter. The weasels even managed to penetrate cyclone fencing sunk in concrete, covered over with chicken wire.
Country living has its rewards, but you must learn to rely on yourself and that’s not always easy. Our first lesson was the farmer’s phone line. A good mile of our phone line that ran from the house to the main phone line in the valley was our responsibility. When the line went down in rain or wind, someone had to walk the line, find the problem and no matter when it was or what the weather, fix it. What a difference when they brought the commercial line up here.
Yesterday Zack came down from the upper end of the ranch and picked up his mother and I in the pickup to show us a “surprise.” The surprise was an enormous oak tree at the upper end of the ranch that had ripped out by its roots just missing our spring box and the main water line. The spring box is where water is collected from the main line and as it fills, it runs down the secondary line all the way to our house.
If the tree had landed on the concrete box it would have crushed it and we would have to build a new one like we did years ago on a hot summer day, mixing concrete from water I filled five-gallon plastic buckets from the pond, hauled them to Zack who mixed in the concrete and poured the mixture back and forth using a second bucket. What a job but once done, we high-fived our relief and a good feeling of accomplishment.
Yesterday standing there looking up at the sky considering this new problem, movement caught my eye. A red-tailed hawk flew in enormous circles, then suddenly dived into the grass and flew off with lunch in his talons. Watching him as he headed south, I knew what a rare gift it is just to see that kind of beauty. Ranch life is not like I dreamed, but an even rarer gift than I ever expected.
