A week ago Saturday we had a short stretch of dirt road constructed from the main driveway down through pasture into the old orchard. It was a tough choice we felt we had to make. With another extremely dangerous fire season upon us, the road forms a turnaround area that hopefully will provide a “shelter in place” site.
Fire authorities have warned those who live on isolated properties that basically have only one access road to prepare a place to safely hunker down and hopefully wait out the fire. Pine Mountain Road is extremely curvy and narrow in many places where two vehicles of any size would have trouble sharing the road. Certainly, if everyone on Pine Mountain was fleeing flames while firefighting trucks and equipment were racing up from the other direction, everyone’s safety would be in question.
If a wildfire strikes close to us and it becomes apparent that we cannot escape via Pine Mountain Road, the plan is we’ll drive the motor home down the new road and park on the turnaround space. Then comes the scary part — sit and wait, hope and pray. The grass in the orchard pasture is kept clipped short, first by grazing sheep and if necessary, mowed even shorter. Hopefully we still have time to get the remaining trees out. The orchard’s more than a hundred years old and the few trees that remain are mostly dead or dying, perfect fodder for fire. Clearing them out is a project that has moved up on the priority list.
After I described the shelter in place plan, some of my family and far flung friends asked why we don’t leave. A pastor colleague from my time in Kansas said, “Why do you want to stay? Earthquakes are bad enough, but those fires come every year.”
I asked him why he’s stayed in Kansas right in the middle of tornado alley. “You weren’t born there and your family lives back east.”
“Guess I fell in love with the land and the people,” he said, chuckling.
“Me, too,” I said. “Even though we moved away different times for school and work, Northern California and the people I found there always drew me back. Besides, at my age, I think my wandering days are past.”
I think about our son Tyrell. He lives with his family in Wichita. He’s gotten used to the sound of the tornado warning siren, plus he’s grown accustomed to the earthquakes that rattle his place, a new phenomena since fracking became common in neighboring Oklahoma.
My younger sister who lives near Eugene, Oregon learned about wildfires this past year and about being on evacuation alert for weeks. My brother just north of Portland found his community buried this last winter in deep snow and ice. Just months ago, friends and relatives in Texas suffered a week in a mega snow and ice storm without power or water for days. There were people who died just trying to stay warm.
The climate crisis has already caused many people to flee, becoming what are called “climate refugees.” Just knowing the people in my life who are struggling with floods, fires, and drought, I began wondering what happens when there are no more places to find refuge. Where do we go when there’s no place safe or when there’s no room for any more people?
In 1981 when I married Zack and came here to live, I didn’t know about living at least a good part of the year constantly watching the skies for smoke. I don’t like those anxious times, but I’m not willing to give up this place we’ve come to love. Guess we just do our best and hope and pray.
