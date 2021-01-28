In the early 1950s when I was five or six, my father surprised us by bringing home our first television. Not only was it our first TV, it was the first in the neighborhood where we lived, a block of small GI Bill houses filled with young families. That early version was an enormous thing so heavy Dad recruited a neighbor to help him.
That night our living room was packed, neighbors crowding round, children sitting in a circle on the floor, crammed as close as we could get to this miracle. I don’t remember what show was on, but I do remember how my friends and I watched with open mouths, gasping at the black and gray images that moved on that tiny screen.
The snowy reception didn’t bother us, especially when a white-hatted cowboy came into view on a white horse that raised up on its back legs while the rider waved to us and we squealed and waved back. Over the years the excitement of that evening wore off, but it was still a thrill when I watched my first real baseball game and my first political convention.
Politics have fascinated me since that long-ago event. My mother couldn’t understand my interest at that early age, but she was tickled that I rooted for Adlai Stevenson because she did. War hero Gen. Eisenhower ran against him, but my mother told me that like her dad, she was a “yellow dog Democrat.” She was raised in Oklahoma. “Most folks there would vote for a yellow dog if it was the only Democrat running,” she said. Seems like most of them, like her, changed their minds when Ronald Reagan ran.
At the end of Ike’s two terms, John F. Kennedy appeared on the scene and television helped him come out the victor. The presidential debate was televised, and he was certainly more photogenic and much more eloquent than Richard Nixon. But on a November day in Dallas, that victory ended with an assassin’s bullets, and at 17 I realized that politics wasn’t much fun after all.
These days televised debates play a pretty small part in politics. After all, there’s Facebook, Twitter, and smart phones. This year, even after the election declared the Democrat the winner, those who opposed him never quit using every avenue to continue their objections.
Two weeks before the inauguration, encouraged by the defeated Republican president, a mob attacked the Capitol to disrupt the final count of electoral college votes and threatened to kill the vice president and other congressional leaders. While they escaped harm, five people did die, including a Capitol police officer.
There were already reporters on the scene before the brutal attack began. Some of them were also attacked and some had their equipment destroyed. I watched three brave women from PBS report it all on my iPad while others watched on their smart phones, other devices, and even big screen TVs.
Technology has come a long way since my father trundled in that old RCA set. But as for politics and civil discourse, not so much. Is it too late to hope we can learn to do better?
