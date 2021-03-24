All programs are held on Zoom and can be found at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events. Prior registration is required to participate. Please register online or call 707-894-5271 to register.
Events especially for kids:
French Storytime at Home with Miss Kim (for all children)
Thursday, April 1 at 10:30 a.m. Bienvenue à l'heure du "conte a la maison"!
Join us on Zoom for stories and songs in French and English.
Tween Writing Workshop (ages 9-13)
Wednesday, April 21 at 4 p.m. Learn techniques for developing plot, setting and tension around a character you create. No experience necessary!
Bilingual Storytime with Mr. John and Kami (ages 0-6)
Fridays throughout April at 10:30 a.m. - no storytime on Friday, April 30. (Please note: a special program is being planned for April 30 in celebration of Day of the Child/Día de los niños.) We model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs.
Events especially for Teens (Ages 13-18) Something different each day at 4 p.m.
Ask a Librarian for Teens
Mondays at 4 p.m. Come chat with a teen librarian. We can help you locate resources for a homework assignment, get a book recommendation, learn how to use your StudentOne Card, learn how to use tutor.com, Overdrive or any of our other databases, etc. Educators who have questions regarding databases and/or library resources are also welcome.
Virtual Pride Club for teens
Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Join teens in this weekly club to discuss books and other media that showcase queer voices and experiences. Each month there will be a different theme, and you can select a book or other media that fits that theme based on recommendations by librarians or choose your own. This club is a great way to make friends, foster community building, and discover queer media all at the same time! This month’s theme is Poetry and Novels in Verse.
Virtual Teen Anime Club
Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Virtual Social Justice Club for Teens
Thursdays at 4 p.m. In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, tv, podcasts, and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens. This is a not to be missed month as we will be discussing the environment and will have a guest speaker or two come to our meetings. This club is a great way to meet
other teens, discover new perspectives, and talk about important issues. This month’s theme focuses on the environment.
Game on!
Fridays at 4 p.m. Join other Sonoma County teens once a week to play collaborative online games such as Among Us, Jackbox Games, and Kahoots! A teen librarian will host the game; beginners and seasoned players alike are welcome to join.
We would like to also invite teens to join us in conversation on Discord. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org for an invite.
Events for Adults and Teens:
DIY We Heart Fiber Arts Tuesday April 13 and 27 at 7 p.m. Learn the basics of hand-sewing. Learn creative and original embellishment (patches, buttons, visible repair and embroidery, including Japanese Boro and Sashiko styles.)
Virtual One-on-One Tech Help program.
Please sign up for an available 30-minute appointment online at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events or call the branch and talk to a helpful library staff member. We have two appointments on Tuesdays at 4pm and 5pm and four appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. All devices and questions are welcome.
Events especially for Adults:
The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic.
Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Mediation practices to manage stress with Maria Rivera. Learn self-care practices that will help us reduce stress in a confusing and chaotic world.
Tortilla Literaria:
El Burlador de Sevilla
el lunes 5 de Abril a las 7:30 p.m. Este mes vamos a platicar sobre: El Burlador de Sevilla de Tirso de Molina. Regístrese por correo electrónico a fgonzalez@sonomalibrary.org. Cada mes leemos un libro diferente. ¡Acompáñenos!
Book Discussion
The book discussion for adults adults is on Tuesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. We will be discussing “The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon”. Come join in the discussion with Donna Romeo. She puts together video clips, author interviews and questions that are sure to challenge your thinking. New members are always welcome. Books are available for curbside pick up at the Cloverdale Regional Library. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org if you need to pick up the book at a different branch.
Documentary Film Discussion Group
Thursday, April 22 at 6 p.m.
Use Kanopy streaming service to view the month's film selection and join the discussion via Zoom with other film buffs! This month’s film is Breaking Habits. For instructions on how to set up a Kanopy account, visit https://sonomalibrary.org/library-collection/kanopy or call us at the library 707-894-5271.
E Street Studio Virtual Media Maker Meetup
Monday, April 26 at 6 p.m. Connect with other videographers, photographers, podcasters, designers, sound artists and others who are curious about making media. Find out what projects people are working on right now. Learn virtual ways to collaborate. Ask questions and get answers!
Read BIPOC Book Club
Tuesday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC). This month we will be discussing “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Books are held at the Northwest Santa Rosa Library. Call 707-546-2265 to have a copy held for you, either at Northwest or sent to your local library for pickup.
Virtual English Conversation Circle
Mondays throughout April at 5 p.m. Drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small (virtual) group setting with a class facilitator.
Please contact the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library to register for the Monday classes at 707-584-9121 or rohnertpark@sonomalibrary.org
Beginning Spanish Conversation Club
Tuesdays throughout April at 6:30pm. Beginners and Intermediate learners welcome. Learn and practice Spanish together virtually via Zoom with facilitator Amy Contradi.
Advanced Spanish Conversation Club
Thursdays throughout April at 1:30 p.m. Learn and practice Spanish together virtually via Zoom with facilitator Amy Contradi. This club is ideal for advanced speakers, and intermediate learners are welcome.
There are also many events, book talks and storytimes on the Sonoma County Library’s YouTube channel. Bookmark, follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a thing.
