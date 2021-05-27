The library is now open longer hours for in-person express services. We are open on Monday and Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We still offer curbside service as well during our new open hours of noon to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Summer Reading Program runs from June 1 to Aug. 14. We have over $10,000 worth in prizes from local businesses. All you have to do is read to earn free books and be entered into our weekly drawings. We also have a family friendly virtual community scavenger hunt where you could win a Sonoma County Regional Parks pass. Each Monday we will have a new Take & Make kit. Come and get yours at the library.
We have many virtual events offered for all ages. Here is a list of our June events.
Zoom events especially for kids:
Every Tuesday at 2 p.m. is a new event!
123 Andres in concert. Tuesday, June 8 at 2 p.m.
Latin Grammy-winning duo 123 Andrés performs bilingual songs and rhythms that will entice kids to jump, dance, and get the whole family moving.
Broadway Sings! Tuesday June 15, at 2 p.m.
Broadway Sings features games, trivia, Q&A and of course, singing with four real-life Broadway stars!
Tale of the Rainbow Lizard and the Traveling Lantern Theater. Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m.
Help Pablo Del Peacock decide which colors to use to paint a masterpiece of his friend, Monique, Gecko!
Perry Yan Magic Show. Tuesday June 29 at 2 p.m.
Perry’s Magic Show will have the entire family entertained from start to finish.
Storytime at home. Wednesday June 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m.
Join us for stories and songs — either live on Zoom or recorded on YouTube — with your favorite Sonoma County childrens librarians.
Zoom events especially for teens
Mindful Yoga with Ozlem. Mondays at 4 p.m.
Start the week with intention. Join other teens in a beginner's yoga practice, featuring mindful movement and breath work.
Pride Club Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Join other teens in this weekly virtual club to discuss books and other media that highlight queer voices and experiences.
Mind of a Scientist. Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.
Virtual field trips with Mind of a Scientist is an opportunity for high school students — and science lovers of all ages — to experience a day in the life of a scientist.
Anime Club Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Social Justice Club Thursdays at 4 p.m.
In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens.
Game on! Fridays at 4 p.m.
Join other teens virtually once a week to play a variety of games like, Among Us, Jackbox, Kahoot or D&D — games are chosen by the group, depending on the number of players.
Summer Author Series: Neal Shusterman. Saturday June 12 at noon.
New York Times best-selling author of over 30 novels, and is a storyteller and dynamic speaker. His novels deal with topics that appeal to adults as well as teens, weaving true-to-life characters into sensitive and riveting issues and binding it all together with a unique and entertaining sense of humor. Three of his books are in development to become major motion pictures, and a series on Netflix.
Hip Hop for Change. Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m.
Experience the history, culture and societal impact of hip hop through live and interactive presentations focused on historic and current examples of hip hop’s founding principles: peace, love, unity and fun.
Paint Party. Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m.
Local art instructor Monika Scoby will guide you in a painting party just for teens; all materials provided by the library through curbside pickup, while supplies last.
Healing Songwriting & Music. Saturday, June 26 at 2 p.m.
Bay Area musician Gaby Castro creates positive change by focusing on self-empowerment, living with mental illness, and overcoming adversity through bilingual songwriting.
We would like to also invite teens to join us in conversation on Discord. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org for an invite.
Zoom events especially for adults
The Botanical Bus: Bilingual Mobile Herb Clinic. Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
Breathe: Explore your emotions during hard times with Maria Rivera Learn the importance of food and natural remedies for a better lifestyle (part of a workshop series sharing indigenous knowledge of herbal medicine)
DIY: We Heart Fiber Arts. Tuesday, June 8 at 7 p.m.
Learn the basics of hand-sewing while making your clothing uniquely you with creative and original embellishments.
Emergency Preparedness: Sonoma Ready Series. Saturdays, June 12, 26 and July 10 at 11 a.m.
Learn about emergency kits and what items are important to always have ready. Limited kits are available for pick up at your local branch.
Adult Paint Night. Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m.
Create a one-of-a-kind masterpiece with this step-by-step interactive tutorial by Beautiful Things Art Studio. Limited supplies are available for pick up at your local branch.
Healing through Music with Gaby Castro. Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m.
Bay Area musician Gaby Castro creates positive change by focusing on self-empowerment, living with mental illness and overcoming adversity through bilingual songwriting.
Documentary Film Discussion Group. Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m.
Join us for a monthly virtual Documentary: Film Discussion series to learn new things, engage in thoughtful discussion, and connect with other members of the community. This month’s film is El Canto del Colíbri. Much like the seldom-heard song of the hummingbird, the voices of Latino fathers are rarely heard in addressing LGBTQ issues. This film aims to amplify their voices.The director will also be joining this program!
Sonoma Sounds. Monday, June 28
Enjoy interviews and performances from local musicians and poets as they share their art, inspirations, and stories. Look for new episodes on Facebook, and YouTube (@sonomalibrary).
Crafting with Creative Bug. Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m.
Pick up a craft kit at your local branch, explore new hobbies and create with others with Creative Bug.
Read BIPOC Book Club. Tuesday, June 29 at 6 p.m.
Join librarians virtually to discuss books by authors who are Black, Indigenous or People of Color. This month’s book is “With the Fire on High” by Elizabeth Acevedo
Please stop by the library to get our booklet of events happening this summer. If you have any questions or want help registering for one of our events, please do not hesitate to come by or call us at 707-894-5271.
