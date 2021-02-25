All programs are held on Zoom and can be found athttps://events.sonomalibrary.org/events. Prior registration is required to participate. Please register online or call 707-894-5271 to register.
Events especially for kids
Anastasia Higginbotham's Roller Skating Party - a collage workshop for kids and families. Wednesday, March 3 at 1 p.m. or Thursday, March 4 at 6 p.m. Join award-winning author, Anastasia Higginbotham, for a virtual book reading and collage workshop. Higginbotham will read from her newest book, "What You Don't Know: A Story of Liberated Childhood." It’s a book about knowing deeply that you matter — always did, always will. Collage kits can be picked up at the Cloverdale Library, but you do not need one to participate. All items are common items found in most homes. Call for help registering and let us know if you would like a kit.
Tween Writing Workshop (ages 9-13) Wednesday, March 17 at 4 p.m. Learn techniques for developing plot, setting, and tension around a character you create. No experience necessary!
Bilingual Storytime with Mr. John and Kami (ages 0-6) Fridays throughout March at 10:30 a.m. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children ages 0-6.
Events especially for Teens (Ages 13-18) Something different each day at 4 p.m.
Ask a Librarian for Teens Mondays at 4 p.m. Come chat with a teen librarian. We can help you locate resources for a homework assignment, get a book recommendation, learn how to use your StudentOne Card, learn how to use tutor.com, Overdrive or any of our other databases, etc. Educators who have questions regarding databases and/or library resources are also welcome.
Virtual Pride Club for teens Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Hang out with other queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media. Join teens in this weekly club to discuss books and other media that showcase queer voices and experiences. Each month there will be a different theme, and you can select a book or other media that fits that theme based on recommendations by librarians or choose your own. This club is a great way to make friends, foster community building, and discover queer media all at the same time! This month’s theme is Bisexual and Pansexual Representation
Virtual Teen Anime Club Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Virtual Social Justice Club for Teens Thursdays at 4 p.m. In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens. Each month there will be a different theme, and attendees can select media that fits that theme based on librarians' recommendations or choose their own. This club is a great way to meet other teens, discover new perspectives and talk about important issues. This month’s theme focuses on bioethics.
Game on! Fridays at 4pm. Join other Sonoma County teens once a week to play collaborative online games such as Among Us, Jackbox Games, and Kahoots! A Teen Librarian will host the game; beginners and seasoned players alike are welcome to join.
Events for Adults and Teens
Job Search During Covid-19 and Beyond. Workshop is on March 1 at 6:30 p.m. Meet with experienced Human Resources & Recruiting professionals, to learn firsthand how to be a standout in today's competitive job market during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The workshop will cover: Resume writing, job hunting, LinkedIn and networking, phone and Zoom interview. Schedule a 25 minute follow up One-on-One Assistance on Monday, March 8 or Monday, March 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Virtual One-on-One Tech Help program. Please sign up for an available 30-minute appointment online athttps://events.sonomalibrary.org/events or call the branch and talk to a helpful library staff member. We have two appointments on Tuesdays at 4pm and 5pm and four appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. All devices and questions are welcome.
DIY We Heart Fiber Arts for teens and adults on Tuesdays throughout March at 7 p.m. Learn the basics of hand-sewing. Learn creative and original embellishment (patches, buttons, visible repair and embroidery, including Japanese Boro and Sashiko styles.) You may also be creating fiber postcards to send to local seniors.
Events especially for adults
Tortilla Literaria el lunes 1 de marzo a las 7:30 p.m. Este mes vamos a platicar sobre: ¿Quién mató a Palomino Molero? de Mario Vargas Llosa. Regístrese por correo electrónico a fgonzalez@sonomalibrary.org. Cada mes leemos un libro diferente. ¡Acompáñenos!
Beginning Spanish Conversation Club. Tuesdays throughout March at 6:30 p.m. Beginners and Intermediate learners welcome. Learn and practice Spanish together virtually via Zoom with facilitator Amy Contradi.
Advanced Spanish Conversation Club. Thursdays throughout March at 1:30pm Learn and practice Spanish together virtually via Zoom with facilitator Amy Contradi. This club is ideal for advanced speakers and intermediate learners are welcome.
Book Discussion for adults is on Tuesday, March 9 at 2 p.m. We will be discussing Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. Come join in the discussion with Donna Romeo. She puts together video clips, author interviews, and questions that are sure to challenge your thinking. New members are always welcome. Books are available for curbside pick up at the Cloverdale Regional Library. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.org if you need to pick up the book at a different branch.
There are also many events, book talks and storytimes on the Sonoma County Library’s YouTube channel. Bookmark, follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a thing.https://www.youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary
