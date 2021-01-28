Live virtual library events, all held on Zoom, for the month of February.
Events especially for kids
Bilingual Storytime with Mr. John and Kami (ages 0-6)
Wednesdays, Feb. 3 and 17 at 10:30 a.m. We will model the everyday practices of talking, singing, reading, writing and playing that will help your child get ready to read. Family storytime includes books, fingerplays, rhymes and songs. For families and caregivers with children ages 0-6.
Book Hangout for Kids (Grades 1-3)
Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. Come listen to a short book or chapters be read out loud to you. Chat about what you thought of the book and do a fun activity.
Tween Writing Workshop (ages 9-13)
Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. Learn techniques for developing plot, setting and tension around a character you create. No experience necessary!
Book Hangout for Tweens (Grades 4-6) Thursday, Feb. 18 at 3pm. Come listen to a short book or chapters be read out loud to you. Chat about what you thought of the book and do a fun activity.
Events especially for teens (Ages 13-18)
Ask a Librarian for Teens
Mondays at 4 p.m. Come chat with a teen librarian. We can help you locate resources for a homework assignment, get a book recommendation, learn how to use your StudentOne Card, learn how to use tutor.com, Overdrive, or any of our other databases, etc. Educators who have questions regarding databases and/or library resources are also welcome.
Virtual Pride Club for teens
Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Hang out with other queer teens and allies to discuss books and other media. Join teens in this weekly club to discuss books and other media that showcase queer voices and experiences. Each month there will be a different theme, and you can select a book or other media that fits that theme based on recommendations by librarians or choose your own. This club is a great way to make friends, foster community building, and discover queer media all at the same time! This month’s theme is Bisexual and Pansexual Representation
Virtual Teen Anime Club
Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Come join other Anime fans on Zoom who enjoy watching Anime and discussing Manga.
Virtual Social Justice Club for Teens
Thursdays at 4 p.m. In this weekly virtual club, we discuss books, movies, TV, podcasts and news stories that raise social justice issues of interest to teens. Each month there will be a different theme, and attendees can select media that fits that theme based on librarians' recommendations or choose their own. This club is a great way to meet other teens, discover new perspectives, and talk about important issues. This month’s theme focuses on voting rights.
Game on!
Fridays at 4 p.m. Join other Sonoma County teens once a week to play collaborative online games such as Among Us, Jackbox Games and Kahoots! A Teen Librarian will host the game; beginners and seasoned players alike are welcome to join.
Events for adults and teens
DIY We Heart Fiber Arts for teens and adults
Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. Learn the basics of hand-sewing. Learn creative and original embellishment (patches, buttons, visible repair and embroidery, including Japanese Boro and Sashiko styles.) You may also be creating fiber postcards to send to local seniors.
Job Search During Covid-19 and Beyond.
Workshop is on Feb. 1 at 3:30 p.m. Meet with experienced Human Resources & Recruiting professionals, to learn firsthand how to be a standout in today's competitive job market during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The workshop will cover: Resume writing, job hunting, LinkedIn and networking, phone and Zoom interview. Schedule a 25 minute follow up One-on-One Assistance on Monday, Feb. 8 or Monday, Feb. 22 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Virtual One-on-One Tech Help program.
Please sign up for an available 30-minute appointment online at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events or call the branch and talk to a helpful library staff member. We have two appointments on Tuesdays at 4pm and 5pm and four appointments on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. All devices and questions are welcome.
Events especially for adults
Virtual English Conversation Circle
Mondays at 5 p.m. Drop-in class for adults to practice verbal English in a small (virtual) group setting with a class facilitator. If interested please contact the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library to register at 707-584-9121 or rohnertpark@sonomalibrary.org
Tortilla Literaria
el lunes 1 de febrero a las 7:30 p.m. Este mes vamos a platicar sobre: ¿Quién mató a Palomino Molero? de Mario Vargas Llosa. Regístrese por correo electrónico a fgonzalez@sonomalibrary.org. Cada mes leemos un libro diferente. ¡Acompáñenos!
Book Discussion for adults is on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. We will be discussing A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles. Deemed unrepentant by a Bolshevik tribunal in 1922, Count Alexander Rostov is sentenced to house arrest in a hotel across the street from the Kremlin, where he lives in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history unfold. Our next book for March is Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. Come join in the discussion. New members are always welcome. Books are available for curbside pick up at the Cloverdale Regional Library. Please email dromeo@sonomalibrary.orgif you need to pick up the book at a different branch.
LAB Meeting
Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Regular meeting of the Cloverdale Library Advisory Board. The public is welcome to attend. Please emailcloverdale@sonomalibrary.org for a Zoom login link.
All virtual events can be found at https://events.sonomalibrary.org/events and require prior registration to participate. Please register online or call 707-894-5271 to register.
There are also many events, book talks and storytimes on the Sonoma County Library’s YouTube channel.Bookmark, follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a thing.https://www.youtube.com/user/sonomalibrary
